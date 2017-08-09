MEDIA RELEASE

Two burglaries have been reported on Old Mamalahoa Highway near Awapuhi Place.

The first burglary was reported on Monday (August 7), when a residence was broken into through the kitchen door. Suspects removed 67 boxes of Pergo XP curly koa laminate flooring.

The second burglary was next door and reported on (August 8). Suspects entered through the kitchen door and appear to have been staying in the residence a couple of days. Upon leaving numerous items were stolen. Both cases appear to have been the same individuals.

The first burglary occurred between (July 26-Aug 7), the second between (July 22- Aug 8).

Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information please contact Officer James Pacheco at (808) 962-2120 or James.Pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

