MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the two persons whose image was captured on surveillance in connection with a Theft and Fraud Use of Credit Card that occurred in several stores in North Kohala.

On (July 23), at approximately 4:15 p.m., two women walked in the Island Short & Stop Deli and A. Arakaki Store and made purchases with a stolen credit card.

One suspect is described as Polynesian in her mid-twenties, approximately 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-4, 145 pounds with black colored hair and a fair complexion.

The other suspect is described as Portuguese in her thirties, 5-feet-5- to 5-feet-6-inches, heavy set, fair complexion, blackish/brown hair, last seen wearing a white colored dress with blue colored designs, a partial sleeve tattoo on her right shoulder area.

Suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white or silver colored Acura SUV.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Dayton Tagaca at (808) 889-6540.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



