MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old male wanted for outstanding bench warrants. This individual has no permanent address but frequents the South Hilo and Puna Districts.

David Kamanao Willett, described as 5-feet-7-inches, 168 pounds, brown eyes and black hair with several tattoos to include a tribal design completely on the left side of his face. An anonymous tip was received that Willett’s hair may be short or shaved, and he may be covering his face tattoo with makeup.

On (May 18), a 41 count bench warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment charging Willett with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, 19 counts of sexual assault in the first degree and 21 counts of sexual assault in the third degree. Bail is set at $400,000.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



