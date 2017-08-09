MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old Oceanview boy who was reported missing.

Naython Perry was last seen in Captain Cook on (August 7).

He is described as Puerto Rican 6-feet, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and slim build.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



