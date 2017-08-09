MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation invites community members to the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

This meeting is to discuss a community partnership with the Department to keep the Skate Park a safe drug- and alcohol-free park.

If you are unable to attend this meeting, but would like to contribute information and ideas, or if you have questions, please contact Recreation District Supervisor

Glenn Kokubun at 965-2710.

