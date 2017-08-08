MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be working on the traffic signals at the La’aloa Ave. and Kuakini Hwy. (Hwy. 11) intersection, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The upgrade involves installing wireless vehicle detection sensors in the roadway on all three approaches and programing the traffic signals to optimize traffic flow. The intersection will remain open and the Traffic Division will work on one approach at a time with Special off-duty police officers supporting them in directing motorists around the lane they are working in. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

