MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 21-year-old Hilo man in connection with the theft of a county bus.

Police responded to a 1:47 p.m., report on (August 5), of a hit-and-run traffic accident on Railroad Avenue in Hilo involving a Hawaiʻi County mass transit bus that fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident. At 2:36 p.m., police were told that the bus was stolen from the County’s Hilo base-yard sometime early Saturday morning.

Police observed the bus on Route 130 and stopped it near the intersection with Kaohuwalu Street in Pāhoa and arrested its operator, Kawelo Nakamura. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

The bus was operable, but sustained moderate damage consistent with a traffic accident. Damage estimates are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



