WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) Monday (Aug 7) announced that programs on Hawaii Island will receive $1 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grant funding to support the purchasing of fruits and vegetables by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants.

“Affordable, nutritious food is one of the basic building blocks for healthy families and strong communities,” said Senator Hirono. “Today’s grant funding will help to expand access to more locally grown products for Hawaii Island residents.”

As part of the grant funding, The Food Basket, Inc. in Kailua-Kona will receive $500,000 to help increase the purchase of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables by SNAP recipients. In addition, Heritage Ranch, Inc. in Honaunau will receive $500,000 to improve access to healthy fresh local foods for low-income SNAP households, while increasing awareness and support for local growers and food retailers.

This is a multi-year federal grant, not to exceed four years, with 2017 the initial funding award for both projects.

