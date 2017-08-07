MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Building Division is pleased to announce a new online service to better serve the community. You can now request your inspections online. Just use the new Online Inspection Request Form located on the Building Division’s website at www.hawaiicounty.gov/pw-inspec…. The form will assist in gathering all the information needed for your inspection request. Once completed and submitted it will send an email to the inspector that your request will be assigned to. Your inspector will then be able to schedule your request.

You can also bookmark the online inspection request form for direct access from your computer or mobile device.

For more information or assistance please contact the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Building Division:

East Hawai‘i – (808) 961-8331

West Hawai‘i – (808) 323-4720

Email – cohbuild@hawaiicounty.gov

