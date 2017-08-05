 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Hilo man reported missing

Posted on August 5, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Sumio Aizawa

Sumio Aizawa

The Hawaii Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Sumio Aizawa, a 52-year-old man from Hilo, was last seen on Friday (Aug 4) at approximately 10 a.m.

Aizawa is describes as Micronesian male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with balding black and gray hair and a mustache. Aizawa was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, surf shorts and a white baseball cap.

Aizawa may be in need of medications and his welfare is a concern. If anyone has seen Aizawa or has information regarding his whereabouts, please call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6351.564  chart+11.223
S&P 5002476.83  chart+4.67
AAPL156.39  chart+0.82
FB169.62  chart+1.03
GOOG927.96  chart+4.31
INTC36.30  chart-0.19
MSFT72.68  chart+0.53
ORCL49.96  chart-0.27
QCOM52.62  chart-0.33
ALEX42.47  chart+0.04
BOH84.01  chart+0.61
BRN1.82  chart+0.02
BYD26.02  chart+0.45
CAGU0.50  chart+0.00
CPF30.84  chart+0.38
CYAN3.30  chart-0.20
HA42.25  chart+0.70
HCOM30.75  chart+2.14
HE32.98  chart+0.00
MLP16.80  chart-0.10
MRPI0.001  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.32  chart+0.06
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.03  chart-0.01
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Aug 4, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: