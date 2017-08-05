MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Sumio Aizawa, a 52-year-old man from Hilo, was last seen on Friday (Aug 4) at approximately 10 a.m.

Aizawa is describes as Micronesian male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with balding black and gray hair and a mustache. Aizawa was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, surf shorts and a white baseball cap.

Aizawa may be in need of medications and his welfare is a concern. If anyone has seen Aizawa or has information regarding his whereabouts, please call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

