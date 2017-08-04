MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are reminding motorists that Monday, (August 7), is the first day of school for some public schools, and Tuesday, (August 8), all public schools will be in session. Motorists should expect an increase in traffic especially in school zones during morning and afternoon hours.

Sergeant Robert P. Pauole of the Traffic Services Section suggest adjusting your daily schedule and start your day earlier to avoid the personal need to rush while commuting to work. Also, while driving within school zones use caution and be attentive of children walking to school and crossing within marked crosswalks.

Additionally, police wish to remind motorists that one-way traffic patterns will be in effect on Waiānuenue Avenue and Kapiʻolani Street between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street, in Hilo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



