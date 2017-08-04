MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 30-year-old Honomū man with several offenses in connection with a pursuit on Monday (July 24), in Pepeʻekeo.

At 2:45 p.m., on (July 24), police pursued a Ford sedan on Highway 19 heading from Pepeʻekeo towards Hilo that was being driven by Jordan Kaneshiro, who was wanted for a no-bail warrant of arrest.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the vehicle he was driving was found abandoned in the Pāpaʻikou area and taken back to the Hilo station while investigators with the task force continued the investigation. A search warrant served on Kaneshiro’s vehicle lead to the recovery of a loaded handgun and black-tar heroin.

On (August 2), patrol officers arrested Kaneshiro without incident for his warrant at an Ainaloa residence in Puna.

The next day, (August 3), Kaneshiro was charged with place to keep firearm, possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, ownership/possession prohibited, resisting an order to stop, third degree promoting a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaneshiro is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $71,000 bail pending his initial appearance (August 4), in District Court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Sergeant James Correa at (808) 961-2272 or James.Correa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



