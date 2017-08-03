MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police charged two adult males and a female for offenses in connection with stolen vehicles and other offenses.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday (August 1), the department’s stolen vehicle task force tracked down 23-year-old Tyler Leopoldino on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo. He was arrested for outstanding warrants, promoting a dangerous drug and resisting arrest.

At the time Leopoldino was apprehended, the task force also arrested 25-year-old Clinton Souza, and 26-year-old Rose Peace, for hindering prosecution after being previously warned by police that Leopoldino was a wanted person. Both Souza and Peace were charged on (August 2), with hindering prosecution. Souza was also charged with failing to provide a DNA sample due to a prior felony conviction.

Souza’s bail was set at $11,000 and Peace’s bail was set at $10,000. Both made their initial appearance (August 3), in District Court.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that Leopoldino was responsible for the following crimes:

July 24 Robbery

July 24 driving a stolen Toyota truck

July 24 threatening with a handgun

July 24 attempting to get into a Nissan truck

July 24 threatening a different victim with a handgun

July 24 stealing and driving a Subaru

July 24 no driver’s license

July 25 driving another stolen Nissan truck

July 25 fled from police

July 25 reckless driving

July 25 no driver’s license

Aug 1 possession of methamphetamine and zip packet

Aug 1 possession of a scheduled drug

Shortly after 10 a.m., (August 3), Leopoldino was charged with 3 counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, 2 counts of first degree terroristic threatening, 2 counts of driving without a license, and one count each of first degree robbery, first degree attempted unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, resisting an order to stop, reckless driving unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, third degree promoting a dangerous drug, third degree promoting a harmful drug, and drug paraphernalia

Leopoldino is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $231,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for (August 4).

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is confidential.

