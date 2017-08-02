MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 36-year-old Tyson K. Lewi in connection with the shooting incident in Puna Sunday (July 30).

On (August 2), at 1:00 p.m., police charged Lewi with first degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and two counts of first degree criminal property damage. He remains in police custody in lieu of $550,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for (August 3).

At 6:21 p.m., (July 30), police responded to an affray with gunshots fired at Isaac Hale Beach Park in Pohoiki, located in lower Puna.

Investigators determined that there was a confrontation between two groups of people during which multiple gunshots were fired, injuring three Puna men. The three were transported by medics to the Hilo Medical Center. One victim, a 35-year-old man from Pāhoa, was later taken to the Queen’s Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. The two other victims, a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old, both men from Mountain View, remain in stable condition. There has been no change in any of these victims’ condition.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have any video recording taken relative to the shooting incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is in possession of video recording of the incident or have any other information about the shooting, is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

