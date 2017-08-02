MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Island police task force has located a Hilo man who is wanted for outstanding warrants.

Shortly before midnight, Tuesday (August 1), the department’s stolen vehicle task force tracked down 23-year-old Tyler Leopoldino on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo. He was arrested for the warrant, promoting a dangerous drug and resisting arrest.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, 25-year-old Clinton Souza, and 26-year-old Rose Peace, were arrested for hindering prosecution after being previously warned by police that Leopoldino was a wanted person. They were also arrested for promoting a dangerous drug. The vehicle, which was not reported stolen, was recovered and taken to the Hilo police station for further investigation.

All three suspects were taken to the Hilo cellblock where they remain while investigators with the task force continue with this investigation.

Anyone who may have information of this incident or individuals involved is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Sergeant James Correa at (808) 961-2272 or James.Correa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

