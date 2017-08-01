MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 24- July 30, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 672 DUI arrests compared with 620 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 7 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 153 Puna 3 152 Ka‘ū 0 6 Kona 14 313 South Kohala 3 38 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 23 672

There have been 773 major accidents so far this year compared with 830 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.9 percent.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 58.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 61.5 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

