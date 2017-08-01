MEDIA RELEASE

Convoys from Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to Kawaihae Docks are scheduled for August 2-4. Start times are scheduled for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; the convoy on Aug. 4 is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The convoys will be escorted by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles. The convoys will be complete outside of blackout driving hours, which are 5 a.m.—8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474 (cell), or via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



