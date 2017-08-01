 

   

Categorized | Environment

List of used motor oil collection sites on Hawaii Island

Posted on August 1, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

Do-It-Yourself Used Motor Oil Collection Sites at the following seven locations are open and accepting used motor oil:

  • Lex Brodie’s Tire & Service Center in Hilo
  • Pa‘auilo Village Service
  • Kealakehe High School Auto Shop
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts in Kona
  • CarTow Kohala in Hāwī
  • RPM Kawaihae
  • South Point U-Cart in Ocean View

For more information on hours of operation, acceptability conditions, and contact information, please visit our Used Motor Oil page at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl…


