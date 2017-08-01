MEDIA RELEASE

Do-It-Yourself Used Motor Oil Collection Sites at the following seven locations are open and accepting used motor oil:

Lex Brodie’s Tire & Service Center in Hilo

Pa‘auilo Village Service

Kealakehe High School Auto Shop

O’Reilly Auto Parts in Kona

CarTow Kohala in Hāwī

RPM Kawaihae

South Point U-Cart in Ocean View

For more information on hours of operation, acceptability conditions, and contact information, please visit our Used Motor Oil page at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl…

