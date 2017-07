MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 29), officers were sent to 33 Hualālai St., in Hilo, on a report that escapee, Spencer Feary, 30-years-old, was located in the apartment.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Angie Montgomery who let officers in to her apartment where Feary was located in the shower with Azysalyn Lee-Wai, 23-years-old, who had a no bail warrant. Feary was arrested on a warrant for furlough violation (C17020825) and returned to HCCC per instructions on the warrant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email