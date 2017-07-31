MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 36-year-old Puna man in connection with the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in Puna Sunday (July 30).

On (July 31), at 3 p.m., Tyson Keola Lewi was taken into custody without incident at the Pāhoa Police Station. He was arrested for first degree assault and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives continue this investigation.

At 6:21 p.m., (July 30), police responded to an incident with gunshots fired at Isaac Hale Beach Park in Pohoiki, located in lower Puna.

Investigators determined that there was a confrontation between two groups of people during which multiple gunshots were fired, injuring three Puna men. The three were transported by medics to the Hilo Medical Center. One victim, a 35- year-old man from Pāhoa, was later taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. The two other victims, a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old, both men of Mountain View, remain in stable condition. There has been no change in any of these victims’ condition.

Witnesses identified Rodney Wilbur Sr., of Mountain View, as the shooter responsible for the 35-year-old victim’s injuries. Wilbur was arrested a short time later after leaving the scene. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock while investigators with the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

Investigators are also interested in any video recordings taken relative to the shooting incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is in possession of video recording of the incident or have any other information about the shooting, is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



