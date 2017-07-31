MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has received a list of nominees from the Judicial Selection Commission for the vacancies created by the retirement of former Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Island of Hawaiʻi) Judges Glenn S. Hara and Ronald Ibarra.

The commission submitted the list of nominees to the governor on July 31, 2017 after careful evaluation and investigation into the background and qualifications of each applicant.

The nominees to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Glenn S. Hara are:

Harry P.N.S. Freitas – District Court Judge, District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi)

Jeffrey A. Hawk – Attorney

Henry T. Nakamoto – District Family Court Judge, Third Circuit

Jeffrey W.S. Ng – Deputy Public Defender, State of Hawaiʻi Office of the Public Defender

The nominees to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Ronald Ibarra are:

Gregory A. Ferren – Attorney, Law Office of Gregory A. Ferren

Robert D.S. Kim – Attorney/President, Robert D.S. Kim, Inc.

Michael H. Schlueter – Attorney/Partner, Schlueter & Kwiat, LLLP

Kimberly B.M. Taniyama – Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaiʻi

Gov. Ige will interview each nominee and is seeking public comment through the governor’s website: governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us….

Gov. Ige has 30 days, or until August 30 to make his appointments.

