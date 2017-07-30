Hawaii County firefighters receive Canary home security systems donated by State Farm. Courtesy Photo. Mayor Harry Kim gets an explanation of the Canary security system by Bobby Perreira. Courtesy Photo. Mayor Kim thanks State Farm for donating 500 home security systems to Hawaii County firefighters. Courtesy Photo. Arson dog Kaimi with his handler, Bobby Perreira of Hawaii County Fire Department. Courtesy Photo.

MEDIA RELEASE

State Farm Insurance officially donated 500 home security systems on Monday (July 24) to Hawai’i County firefighters, in appreciation for the protection they provide to the community.

The insurance company, in cooperation with home security systems start-up Canary, made the donation worth $100,000.00 as part of a program called “Protect the Protectors.” The program is active in more than 20 communities in the United States.

The program provides in-home camera devices that enable first responders to monitor their homes via cellphone while on duty.

Kim Hahn, State Farm’s agency field leader, said that her company had a long tradition of supporting first responders. “We would like to return the favor, by protecting our protectors.”

Fire Chief Darren Rosario expressed his gratitude at the donation event held at Aupuni Center.

“This gives us peace of mind that our homes are safe while we’re away at work,” Chief Rosario said. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

Chief Rosario also paid tribute to the Department’s nine-year-old Labrador Retriever arson dog, Kaimi, who was on hand at the event. Kaimi, the only arson dog in the State of Hawai’i, was sponsored under State Farm’s arson dog program, and has helped lead to arson convictions.

Mayor Harry Kim said he was very impressed with the all-in-one security system, that can not only show visuals of what is going on at home; it can monitor for factors such as temperature, which could indicate a fire.

“I wish I had the money for every house and business to have this kind of technology,” the Mayor said. “Thank you for what you do with these innovations.”

