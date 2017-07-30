By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/Rescue crews answered a 3:46 p.m. alarm Saturday (July 29) to the waters just offshore Liliuokalani Park and Moku Ola for a possible drowning.

A bystander thought the person was snorkling until he realized the body was just floating in the water face down. He waded out, pulled the victim onto the rocks offshore and started CPR.

Medics arrived, continued CPR and transported the victim in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center. The cause of the incident and the condition of the victim are unknown.

