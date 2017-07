By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:57 p.m. alarm Sunday (July 30) to the Boiling Pots area of the Wailuku River for an injured man.

Crews arrived to find that a 44-year-old man had slipped, struck his head and fallen into the river. The man’s family described the area where he fell and Chopper One flew in rescue divers to rescue the victim. The man was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition.

