MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation invites anglers to register for the 21st Annual ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament on August 18-20, 2017.

Registration forms, along with tournament rules, are available at County Parks and Recreation facilities islandwide, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, J. Hara Store in Kurtistown. The forms can also be found online at: www.hawaiicounty.gov/pr-recrea… .

Completed registration forms must be turned in to the Recreation Division office at 799 Pi’ilani Street in Hilo or postmarked by Monday July 31, 2017. Registration forms received or postmarked after July 31, 2017 will be returned.

Weigh-ins will be conducted from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex, 45-451 Akia Street, Honoka‘a.

Separate divisions are offered for keiki 5 to 12 years old, teens, men, women, kupuna 55 years and older, and ‘ohana or families. There will also be a barbless circle hook challenge. Entry fee is $25 or $30 depending on division. Please make checks payable to County of Hawaii Director of Finance.

Prizes and awards will be presented for the seven heaviest fish in each of the six divisions.

For more information about the, please call Rodney Cambra at (808) 963-5302, Recreation Division office at (808) 961-8740, or Jayme Carvalho at (808) 936-4285.

