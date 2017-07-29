MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company warns electric customers about an apparent telephone scam targeting business customers on Hawai‘i Island. Customers reported receiving calls threatening immediate disconnection unless they pay their bill by making a money transfer or cash express payment via a bill payment machine at a retail establishment. The utility does not accept bill payments via MoneyGram and Green Dot MoneyPak.

“We would like to remind customers to be cautious when responding to callers who demand immediate payment of their electric bill,” said Rhea Lee-Moku, Hawai‘i Electric Light spokesperson. “Ask for the individual’s name and phone number and say you will call back; then call our Customer Service Center to verify the call.”

Customers wishing to pay their electric bills in person may do so at the utility’s customer service offices in Hilo and Kona. In addition, official walk-in payments may also be made at these approved locations:

First Hawaiian Bank

Foodland

Kmart

Sack-N-Save

Safeway

Wal-Mart

Western Union

Hawai‘i Electric Light offers these safety tips to protect customers from scams:

Your best defense is to exercise caution.

Don’t provide personal, confidential, or financial information—including billing information—to any unidentified individuals.

Ask questions. Get the caller’s name, phone number, and company name. Offer to call back after you verify the information.

If you have any doubt about a call, email, or visit from someone claiming to represent Hawai‘i Electric Light, please call our Customer Service Center in Hilo (969-6999), Kona (329-3584) or Waimea (855-4605).

If you made a payment, do not call an 800 number to provide the confirmation number or to report it. Instead, call our Customer Service Center.

Report any suspicious activity to police.

