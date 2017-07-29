

This movie shows a sequence of 8 time-lapse photos—one photo per day from July 6 to July 13, 2017—of the lava delta at Kīlauea Volcano’s Kamokuna ocean entry. The sequence shows the front of the delta subsiding, and cracks running parallel to the coast widening, over the 8-day time period. The short movie is looped numerous times to help viewers detect these subtle changes in the delta, which are reminders that lava deltas are unstable features that can collapse without warning. Two lava delta collapses have already occurred at the Kamokuna ocean entry—on Dec. 31, 2016, and on May 3, 2017. Video courtesy of USGS/HVO

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard continues to enforce the temporary Kamokuna Lava Delta Safety Zone for the navigable waters surrounding the Kilauea Volcano active lava flow entry into the Pacific Ocean on the southeast side of the Big Island, Hawai’i.

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, several large cracks have developed in the lava delta, running parallel to the coastline and spanning the width of the delta. These cracks increase the likelihood of a large delta collapse.

“For mariners without prior limited entry approval, the safety zone encompases all waters extending 300 meters (984 feet) in all directions around the entry of the lava flow into the ocean and remains in effect,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Bannon, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, waterways management lead. “All waterway users should be aware of this new delta formation, the potential for a significant collapse with little or no warning and the natural hazards associated with such an event.”

According to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, large and dense fragments ejected during delta collapses can be thrown in all directions from the point of collapse, including out to sea. Based on a review of nearly 30 years of delta collapse and ejection distance observations in the Hawaii Volcano Observatory records, a radius of 300 meters was determined as a reasonable minimum high hazard zone around a point of ocean entry.

Enforcement of the safety zone began March 28. Lava delta growth and subsequent lava bench threat of collapse could cause an increase in hazardous conditions for mariners. The ocean entry hazards result in lava delta instability and fracturing from lava accumulation built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand. This loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land and existing sea cliff to become unsupported and slide explosively into the sea. Getting too close to the lava can result in serious injury or death.

As long as lava enters the ocean, further sea cliff degradation, delta construction and hazardous conditions relating to the collapse are likely to occur. These collapses occur with little to no warning and cannot be predicted. The Coast Guard took action to ensure public safety because of the aforementioned dangers.

The temporary Safety Zone is set to expire in September 28. Notification of any changes to the waterway safety zone enforcement will be provided to the public if the Safety Zone is changed or deactivated earlier than anticipated.

Furthermore, the Coast Guard promulgated a Notice of Proposed Rule Making to establish a permanent Safety Zone for this region. Feedback was solicited from the public on this rule making process. Comments were collected in docket number USCG-1017-0234 viewable in the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



