MEDIA RELEASE

On Wednesday (July 26), Area II vice officers arrested and charged Michael Anthony Ventrella with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, two counts of promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree, two counts of promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree, promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree, promoting detrimental drugs in the third degree, promoting drug paraphernalia, firearm offense, carrying a deadly weapon after a package was recovered containing 402.1 grams (14.18 oz.), methamphetamine and 284.5 grams (10.03 oz.), heroin. Upon service of several search warrants officers recovered more methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, anabolic steroids, and 3 firearms. Ventrella’s bail was set at $48,275.00. He posted bail.

Derek Edwin Conway was also arrested for three counts of promoting harmful drugs and two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, promoting drug paraphernalia, possessing prohibited ammunition, and a firearm offense. After warrants on a vehicle and condominium were served officers recovered methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine paraphernalia, misc. pills, anabolic steroids, and a pistol. His bail of $184,250.00 was set relative to the items in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged for Probation Revocation with no bail relative to prior drug charges. He is currently being held held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Facility.

