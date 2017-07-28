MEDIA RELEASE

Area II Vice Officers served a search warrant on a residence on Loloa Dr., Kailua-Kona, and recovered marijuana, marijuana concentrate, prescription pills, heroin, and ammunition. Three individuals at the residence were arrested and charged.

David Brain Riehle was arrested and charged for several drug offenses and prohibited ownership. His bail was set at $72,250.00. Dylan Joseph Brehaut was also arrested and charged for drug offenses and his bail was set at $20,250.00. Ashley Safa was arrested on drug offenses and bail set at $13,250.00.

An additional unrelated warrant was also served on a residence in the Kona Highlands Subdivision, Kailua-Kona and Area II vice Officers arrested six individual that were later released pending investigation.

