 

   

Categorized | News

Three arrested in Kailua-Kona drug bust

Posted on July 28, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Area II Vice Officers served a search warrant on a residence on Loloa Dr., Kailua-Kona, and recovered marijuana, marijuana concentrate, prescription pills, heroin, and ammunition. Three individuals at the residence were arrested and charged.

David Brain Riehle was arrested and charged for several drug offenses and prohibited ownership. His bail was set at $72,250.00. Dylan Joseph Brehaut was also arrested and charged for drug offenses and his bail was set at $20,250.00. Ashley Safa was arrested on drug offenses and bail set at $13,250.00.

An additional unrelated warrant was also served on a residence in the Kona Highlands Subdivision, Kailua-Kona and Area II vice Officers arrested six individual that were later released pending investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6374.6768  chart-7.5093
S&P 5002472.10  chart-3.32
AAPL149.50  chart-1.06
FB172.45  chart+2.01
GOOG941.53  chart+7.44
INTC35.31  chart+0.34
MSFT73.04  chart-0.12
ORCL50.30  chart-0.15
QCOM52.88  chart+0.39
ALEX41.88  chart+0.16
BOH83.00  chart-0.54
BRN1.83  chart-0.01
BYD25.20  chart-0.57
CAGU0.413  chart+0.000
CPF30.45  chart-0.41
CYAN3.401  chart+0.000
HA41.95  chart+0.45
HCOM29.29  chart+0.02
HE32.74  chart-0.24
MLP16.85  chart+0.55
MRPI0.00155  chart+0.00000
NNUTU2.35  chart-0.01
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.51  chart-0.58
TSO97.87  chart+0.17
Jul 28, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: