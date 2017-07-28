MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred (July 28), in Puna.

At 12:24 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on Highway 11 in Kurtistown. Investigators determined that a 59-year-old Hilo woman was driving in the Volcano direction on Highway 11 when she passed a sedan stopped on the shoulder near the Herbert C. Shipman Park in Keaʻau.

The sedan then pulled out onto the road and quickly approached the victim’s vehicle from behind. After the victim pulled off the highway near Olaʻa Road to allow the sedan to pass, she reported hearing several gunshots coming from the sedan. One of the shots struck the victim’s vehicle. Neither she nor anyone else was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle is only described as a white colored four-door sedan that was last seen heading in the Volcano direction from Kurtistown on Highway 11.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

