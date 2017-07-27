Crustal foundering, in which pieces of the thin, flexible lake crust sink beneath the surface, is common in the southern portion of the lake. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO About ten minutes after the photo at left, the spattering diminished and retreated to a small site within a small grotto. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO At about 7 p.m., the spattering was intense along the south margin of the lava lake. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A beautiful sunset over Mauna Loa (in distance at left) provided a backdrop to the lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u. HVO and Jaggar Museum are on the horizon near the center of the panorama. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Clear weather provided good views of the lava lake at Kīlauea Volcano’s summit. The activity this evening was typical for the lava lake, with variable spattering along the lake margins. Spattering shown here was in the southeast part of the lake, which is the most common site for spattering. This photo was taken by USGS scientists from the rim of Halema‘uma‘u crater, an area that remains closed to the public due to ongoing volcanic hazards. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The Kamokuna ocean entry and lava delta remain active, with no obvious changes over the past week. The large coast-parallel crack that spans the width of the delta (seen from lower-left to upper-right of image) remains prominent, and highlights the instability of the delta. Photo taken Friday, July 21, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The June 26 breakout continues to advance across the coastal plain. Today, July 21, the front of this breakout was approximately 350 m (0.2 miles) wide, and roughly 2 km (1.2 miles) from the closest points in the emergency access road. The eastern side of the flow front was outside of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary, and there were many scattered sluggish pāhoehoe breakouts (pictured above). The western side, inside of the National Park, had less active pāhoehoe breakouts. Photo taken Friday, July 21, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Scattered breakouts continue on the coastal plain inland of the Kamokuna ocean entry, but are relatively weak and have not advanced much over the past week. Breakouts were located about 1.8 km (1.1 miles) upslope of the emergency access road. Photo taken Tuesday, July 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



This video clip shows spattering along the south margin of the summit lava lake. Note the large slab of crust migrating into the spatter site, where it is consumed. Unfortunately, wind noise masks much of the spattering sound in this video. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level was relatively stable, ranging 25–30 m (82–98 ft) below the vent rim, with fluctuations in concert with summit inflation and deflation. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued to occur beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week: On July 24, at 9:46 a.m. HST, a magnitude-3.3 earthquake located 11 km (7 mi) north of Kalaoa and 34 km (21 mi) deep.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

