This video clip shows spattering along the south margin of the summit lava lake. Note the large slab of crust migrating into the spatter site, where it is consumed. Unfortunately, wind noise masks much of the spattering sound in this video. Photo taken Thursday, July 20, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level was relatively stable, ranging 25–30 m (82–98 ft) below the vent rim, with fluctuations in concert with summit inflation and deflation. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued to occur beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week: On July 24, at 9:46 a.m. HST, a magnitude-3.3 earthquake located 11 km (7 mi) north of Kalaoa and 34 km (21 mi) deep.
Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. July 20-27, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
