Hawaiʻi Island police arrested an Ocean View man and woman following an investigation into a residential burglary.

On (July 25), officers working in the Kaʻū District arrested 31-year-old Mario Espino and 26-year-old Jayleen Kahele, both of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, following a reported burglary in the 92-1400 block of Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. Police responded to the reported burglary and were able to identify the responsible male suspect as Mario Espino after reviewing video surveillance footage. As officers continued the investigation, they determined Espino was aided in this burglary by Jaylene Kahele. Both parties were located at a nearby residence on Hula Lane, also in the same subdivision. Espino and Kahele were arrested and held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation by Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Hula Lane residence where Espino and Kahele were previously located and recovered the items stolen during the burglary.

On (July 27), detectives charged Espino with Burglary in the First Degree, Theft in the Fourth Degree, and Habitual Property Crime . His bail has been set at $7,250.00. Espino is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance (July 28), at the Kona District Court.

Kahele was released, pending additional investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to encourage community members to remain vigilant and aware of neighborhood surroundings and activities and to report any suspicious persons and/or vehicles to police by calling the non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

