MEDIA RELEASE

Once again, the Hawai‘i Police Department is proud to sponsor the 14th annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i. This event will be held in East and West Hawai‘i at the Hilo and Kona Walmart Stores on (August 17), 7 a.m., to (August 19), 3 p.m.

For three straight days, law enforcement officers will spend their off-duty time perched on top a 14-foot scaffolding, eating, sleeping and raising awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community. Over the years, the efforts of Hawai‘i Police Department officers have raised $250,000 to help provide year round sports training and competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This event is the largest Special Olympics fundraiser of the year, and 14% of last year’s annual budget was raised through this one event alone.

During this year’s event, there will be numerous, great incentives through donations made by many local sponsors. Special Olympics Hawai‘i will also be giving away visors, caps and t-shirts to those who donate.

