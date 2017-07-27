MEDIA RELEASE

Officer Jared Cabatu (a 9-year police veteran) has been named as the East Hawaiʻi Aloha Exchange Club’s Officer of the Month for (July).

On (May 23), a Hilo resident reported that a theft had occurred at their home. Neighborhood checks produced a witness who gave a description of the men involved as well as a description of their vehicle. An All Points Bulletin was initiated.

On (May 30), Officer Jared Cabatu was on patrol and observed a vehicle matching the description given by the witness as well as that of the driver.

Officer Cabatu, via police records, identified the driver and made contact with him convincing him to voluntarily come to the station for questioning, where he was subsequently arrested. Cabatu was able to identify the second suspect who was arrested as well.

This type of attention to detail, diligence and persistence is a trait that Officer Cabatu always exhibits. He is very passionate about apprehending suspects and this passion has led to many arrests and case closures.

