MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 17, 2017, through July 23, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 649 DUI arrests compared with 601 during the same period last year, an increase of 8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 7 North Hilo 1 3 South Hilo 1 150 Puna 2 149 Ka‘ū 0 6 Kona 10 299 South Kohala 1 35 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 15 649

There have been 749 major accidents so far this year compared with 803 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.7 percent.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 58.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 61.5 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

