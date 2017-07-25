MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 23-year-old Hilo man in connection with a robbery that occurred (July 24), on Highway 19 near Pepeʻekeo.

At 3:20 p.m., police received a call of a traffic accident near the Old Onomea Road intersection involving a sedan and a Toyota truck. As officers responded to the scene, witnesses reported that the driver of the truck brandished a black-colored handgun and pointed it at several bystanders who stopped to render aid. At that time he pointed the pistol at the driver and occupants of one of the vehicles that stopped in an attempt to steal or “car jack” the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. He then went to a nearby unattended Subaru station wagon belonging to good Samaritan and stole it.

Police determined that Toyota truck was previously stolen from a Banyan Drive business in Hilo on (July 7). On (July 10), police recovered the abandoned Subaru in the Hakalau area.

Police have identified Tyler Leopoldino as the individual they need to apprehend. He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 140 pounds with short buzzed-cut hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball-type hat, with light colored shirt and shorts. He has tattoos on both arms along with the words “True Love,” tattooed across the fingers of both hands. His appearance is said to be slimmer than what is depicted in the above mugshot.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

The public is advised not to approach Lepoldino who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it or the whereabouts of Leopoldino is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

