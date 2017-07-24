MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 21), the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s task force charged a 28-year-old Puna woman and a 28-year-old Puna man in connection with a stolen vehicle.

On (July 19), police located Juanita Grammer and Bronson Oili within a stolen vehicle at a Hawaiian Beaches residence in lower Puna. Both were arrested for outstanding bench warrants. The vehicle was previously reported stolen on (July 11), from a Puna residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

The task force served a search warrant (July 20), on the stolen vehicle and recovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

On (July 21), police charged Grammer and Oili with one count each of ownership (of a firearm) prohibited due to their felony convictions. Oili’s bail was set at $10,000. Grammer was also charged with additional offenses to include one count each of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Her total bail was set at $45,000.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center pending their initial court appearance (July 24), in District Court.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any stolen vehicle is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3111 or Sergeant James Correa of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or James.Correa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

