MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 24-year-old Hilo man for 3 offenses in connection with the theft of an ambulance from the Hilo Medical Center (July 20).

Hospital staff reported that a privately owned ambulance belonging American Medical Response was taken from the hospital. An extensive search by police and AMR personnel was underway when a witness reported seeing the ambulance on Leilani Street, leading into the solid-waste transfer station.

At 2:20 p.m., police located the ambulance and arrested Maksim Stasyuk at the scene. At 5:25 p.m., (July 21), Stasyuk was charged with first degree theft and two counts of criminal property damage. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $36,000 bail pending his initial court appearance (July 24), in South Hilo District Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



