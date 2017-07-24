MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, July 24- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.30/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 53.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 24 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.77/g in 2016, $3.31/g in 2015, $4.34/g in 2014, $4.36/g in 2013 and $4.15/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $2.86/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

Anchorage- $2.60/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.61/g.

Honolulu- $2.87/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

“Over the last week, gasoline prices have risen across a majority of the country, following the price of oil which has been rising as of late,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “OPEC’s meeting this week could steal the focus and propel markets higher or lower, depending on the outcome of the meeting, but for now, the most likely outcome would put pressure on oil prices to rise, especially if there’s talk of another oil production cut from the cartel. Unfortunately, motorists are likely to see gasoline prices continue to rise in more places than prices fall, but it’s not all bad news- gasoline prices nationally continue to hold somewhat near their summer lows, something that wasn’t at all expected earlier this year.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



