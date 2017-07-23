By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:48 p.m. alarm Saturday (July 22) to a Fern Acres subdivision structure fire in Puna.

Crews arrived to find a 20-by-20 shed-type cabin burned almost completely to the ground. The resident of the cabin was not on the property. Firefighters had the fire out by 8:30 p.m. using fire suppressant foam to prevent any reignition of the fire.

The cabin was a total loss at an estimated value of $5,000. There were no injuries or roadblocks reported in the blaze and firefighting operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

