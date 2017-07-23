 

   

Categorized | News

Cabin destroyed by fire in Fern Acres Saturday (July 22)

Posted on July 23, 2017. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:48 p.m. alarm Saturday (July 22) to a Fern Acres subdivision structure fire in Puna.

Crews arrived to find a 20-by-20 shed-type cabin burned almost completely to the ground. The resident of the cabin was not on the property. Firefighters had the fire out by 8:30 p.m. using fire suppressant foam to prevent any reignition of the fire.

The cabin was a total loss at an estimated value of $5,000. There were no injuries or roadblocks reported in the blaze and firefighting operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6387.7539  chart-2.2480
S&P 5002472.54  chart-0.91
AAPL150.27  chart-0.07
FB164.43  chart-0.10
GOOG972.92  chart+4.77
INTC34.73  chart-0.02
MSFT73.79  chart-0.43
ORCL50.80  chart-0.33
QCOM53.84  chart-0.13
ALEX42.19  chart-0.17
BOH81.45  chart-0.52
BRN1.85  chart+0.04
BYD25.86  chart-0.12
CAGU0.413  chart+0.000
CPF31.08  chart-0.02
CYAN3.35  chart-0.10
HA45.30  chart-1.00
HCOM29.12  chart+0.09
HE32.76  chart+0.39
MLP17.45  chart-0.20
MRPI0.00155  chart+0.00000
NNUTU2.45  chart-0.05
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.54  chart-0.13
TSO96.99  chart-0.55
Jul 21, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: