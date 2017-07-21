MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with an assault that occurred at a Hilo bar.
On (July 17), an adult male assaulted another adult male. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
The man is described as being a local Asian male, approx. 5-feet-7-inches, 250 lbs., dark complexion, unknown tattoos, no facial hair, 2 inch length black hair, and approximately 35-39 years of age.
Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Jarrin Okutsu at 961-2213.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
