MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with an assault that occurred at a Hilo bar.

On (July 17), an adult male assaulted another adult male. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

The man is described as being a local Asian male, approx. 5-feet-7-inches, 250 lbs., dark complexion, unknown tattoos, no facial hair, 2 inch length black hair, and approximately 35-39 years of age.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Jarrin Okutsu at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



