Hawaiʻi Island police have located 37-year-old Nathan Cakin who was wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident that occurred (July 17), in Kaʻū.

Cakin turned himself in to the Kaʻū Police Station and is being held at the Kealakehe Police cellblock as Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Dominic Uyetake of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or via email at Dominic.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

