MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 27-year-old man (July 20), in connection with the attempted theft of a vehicle from a Hilo apartment complex.

At 12:39 a.m., police responded to a report in the 400 block of Hualani Street of two unidentified men who broke into a pick-up truck and were trying to hot-wire it. Witnesses described two suspects who left the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Police checked the surrounding areas and located a man on Maile Street who matched the description of one of the suspects. At 1:16 a.m., Lawrence Mauga, who has no permanent address, was arrested after he was identified by witnesses. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

At 10:15 a.m.,(July 21), police charged Mauga with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and attempted third degree theft. Mauga is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $4,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court on (July 24).

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the second male suspect. He is described as being in his early to mid 20’s, 5-feet-7-inches, between 160 to 180 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray and black colored shirt with yellow and blue striped surf shorts.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

