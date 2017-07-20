

Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake fluctuated in concert with summit inflation and deflation, with levels ranging 82–148 feet (25–45 m) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano, primarily in the south caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, at depths less than 3 miles (5 km). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

No earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. July 13-20, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

