MEDIA RELEASE

Police have identified the woman who died from injuries sustained in the single vehicle crash (July 18), on Highway 19 near Nahala Street in Hilo.

She was identified as 22-year-old Micaila Tellio of Hilo.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 12 at this time last year.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at 961-2329 or email: Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

