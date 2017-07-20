MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing elderly male who is possibly homeless and living in his vehicle.

Miguel Cruz, is 72-years-old, 6 feet, 165 pounds, balding gray hair and goatee. He was last seen operating his 1997 cream colored Ford passenger van and is known to frequent the Hilo Bay-front area and Puna district.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cruz, please call police dispatch at 935-3311, or 911. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

