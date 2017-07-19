MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a 25-year-old Volcano man as they continue to address the deeply concerning increase in property crimes, mainly stolen motor vehicles.

On (July 17), and acting on tips from the public, officers responded to the Orchidland area in Keaʻau to look for Arnold Bartolo Jose Fernandez, also known as “BJ” Fernandez, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant and reportedly driving a stolen Subaru. Police located the unattended Subaru at a business complex on Orchidland Drive.

As officers approached the vehicle, Fernandez ran from a nearby retail business, across the highway and into the Hawaiian Paradise Park (HPP) Subdivision. At 9:30 p.m., after an extensive search of the area, Fernandez was found hiding on the property of an uninvolved HPP resident. He was arrested without further incident and taken to the Hilo cellblock while a special task force within the Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation.

During the investigation, police learned Fernandez was responsible for the following crimes, all occurring during (July), in the Puna District:

July 3, Discharging a firearm on a road

July 3, Threatening with the use of a firearm

July 3, Possession of a firearm while previous felony cases are pending against him

July 3, Possessing a firearm on a roadway that was not in an enclosed container

July 3, Driving a stolen Toyota truck

July 3, Driving without a license

July 5, Driving a stolen Toyota truck

July 5, Driving without a license

July 6, Stealing items after breaking into a residence

July 16, Stealing items after breaking into a residence

July 16, Possession of a stolen credit card

July 16, Possession of confidential personal information

July 17, Stealing items after breaking into a residence

July 17, Stealing items after breaking into a different residence

July 17, Driving a stolen Subaru

July 17, Driving without a license

July 17, Possession of marijuana

July 17, Possession of ammunition that was not in an enclosed container

July 17, Possession of ammunition while previous felony cases are pending against him

On (July 19), police charged Fernandez with four counts of first degree burglary, three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, three counts of driving without a license, two counts of ownership prohibited (of a firearm) and one count each of third degree promoting a detrimental drug, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, theft of a credit card, place to keep ammunition, place to keep pistol, second degree reckless endangering, first degree terroristic threatening and having a firearm on a highway. His bail is set at $249,000.

Fernandez is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center pending his initial court appearance scheduled for (July 20), in District Court.

Investigators are continuing to examine these cases to determine if additional suspects are involved. The task force will continue to focus their attention on those responsible for these types of crimes. We thank the community for their continued support by providing information regarding crimes such as these as well as locations of these criminals.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any stolen vehicles are asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3111 or Sergeant James Correa of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or James.Correa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

