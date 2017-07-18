MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 10, 2017, through July 16, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 634 DUI arrests compared with 583 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 7 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 3 149 Puna 4 147 Ka‘ū 0 6 Kona 13 289 South Kohala 2 34 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 22 634

There have been 725 major accidents so far this year compared with 779 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.9 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes, and 53.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



