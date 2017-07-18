 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of July 10-16, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 10, 2017, through July 16, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 634 DUI arrests compared with 583 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 	Year to Date
 	 	 	 
Hāmākua 	0	 	7
North Hilo	0	 	2
South Hilo	3	 	149
Puna    	4	 	147
Ka‘ū    	0	 	6
Kona    	13	 	289
South Kohala	2	 	34
North Kohala	0	 	0
 	 	 	 
Island Total	22	 	634

There have been 725 major accidents so far this year compared with 779 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.9 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes, and 53.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.


