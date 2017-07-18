MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 37-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident that occurred (July 17), in Kaʻū.

A 38-year-old Kaʻū man reported being a passenger in a vehicle being operated by the suspect in the area of Wood Valley in Pāhala. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect brandished a firearm and one gunshot was fired. The suspect assaulted the victim with the firearm and then used an edged weapon to continue the assault. The victim was able to flee the area on foot and is currently being treated for the injuries he sustained.

Police are looking for Nathan Cakin in connection with this investigation. He is described as a Filipino male, 5-feet-9-inches, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The public is advised not to approach Cakin who may be in possession of a firearm and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cakin is asked to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Dominic Uyetake of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or via email at Dominic.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

