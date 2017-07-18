 

   

National Parks lifetime Senior Pass cost to increase from $10 to $80

Your Pass to the Park Senior Pass The Lifetime Senior Pass gives seniors access to parks and public lands nationwide. On August 28, 2017, the cost of the Senior Pass will increase to $80. Annual vs Lifetime You can now purchase a $20 Annual Senior Pass. The Annual Pass is good for one full year from the date of purchase. You can also purchase a $80 Lifetime Senior Pass. The Lifetime Pass does not need to be renewed. A Lifetime Senior Pass can be purchased anytime for $80. Four Annual Senior Passes may be exchanged for a free Lifetime Senior Pass. Already Have a Pass? Senior passes purchased before August 28, 2017, will be grandfathered in and are good for life. Your Dollars at Work 37.6 million in estimated revenue from the senior pass will be used to enhance the visitor experience, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance, improved visitor facilities, and trail maintenance. Fees have become an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience and recreation opportunities on federal lands.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

On August 28, 2017, the price of the America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass will increase for the first time since 1994. The lifetime Senior Pass will increase from $10 to $80.

Senior Passes can be purchased at any federal recreation site, including national parks, that charges an entrance or standard amenity (day-use) fee. Proof of age and residency is required. See the complete list of sites where the pass is available (PDF).

Passes can also be purchased online or through the mail from USGS; an additional $10 processing fee will be added to the price. Visit the USGS store to buy the pass online or find instructions for purchasing by mail.

There are three National Parks that require entrance fees in Hawaii:

  • Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii Island)
  • Haleakalā National Park (Maui)
  • Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park (Hawaii Island)

More info: www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/seni…


