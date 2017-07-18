By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

On August 28, 2017, the price of the America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass will increase for the first time since 1994. The lifetime Senior Pass will increase from $10 to $80.

Senior Passes can be purchased at any federal recreation site, including national parks, that charges an entrance or standard amenity (day-use) fee. Proof of age and residency is required. See the complete list of sites where the pass is available (PDF).

Passes can also be purchased online or through the mail from USGS; an additional $10 processing fee will be added to the price. Visit the USGS store to buy the pass online or find instructions for purchasing by mail.

There are three National Parks that require entrance fees in Hawaii:

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii Island)

Haleakalā National Park (Maui)

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park (Hawaii Island)

More info: www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/seni…

